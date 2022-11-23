JUST IN
Requests to Meta from govt on users up slightly at 55,497 in H1 of 2022
Bengaluru-based tech firms raised record $7.5 bn in 2022, says report
Sukoon Healthcare secures $15 mn from Lightrock for a majority stake
Adani group's cash generation ability underappreciated, says M&G
Pb, Haryana farmers sensitised on stubble management to cut air pollution
Bridgestone appoints Stefano Sanchini as head of India operations
Aurobindo unit, Evive Biotech ink pact to sell CIN treatment product in US
Air India expands its US, Europe network with new non-stop flights
Adani, Ambani set to clash over distressed assets of Lanco Amarkantak Power
Adani FPO could be India's largest-ever; board to approve proposal on Fri
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Requests to Meta from govt on users up slightly at 55,497 in H1 of 2022
Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm
Business Standard

Momo brand Prasuma to expand cloud kitchen venture by 200 units by 2025

Company will expand business in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, and other major cities

Topics
Momo festival | Food delivery | Wow Momo

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

momos, dumplings, Prasuma
Prasuma said the cloud kitchens are growing at more than 30 per cent month-on-month and each unit gets about 100 orders each per day

Momo brand Prasuma plans to expand its cloud kitchen business with more than 200 units by the end of 2025.

The company plans to launch a Momo Kitchen every week, after setting up 18 such units in three cities. The company said it will expand business in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Prasuma said the cloud kitchens are growing at more than 30 per cent month-on-month and each unit gets about 100 orders each per day.

“With breakneck innovations and a growing consumer appetite for new offerings, this is an invigorating time to be in the food industry. At a time when the quality of food is constantly in the limelight, we are proud to offer our consumers our high quality, tasty dishes through our Momo Kitchens, which have garnered much traction in a short span,” said Lisa Suwal, chief executive officer of Prasuma.

The company said it is also looking to evolve in terms of cooking styles, packaging, and presentation and will introduce 30 kitchens by 2023 and 200 kitchens in three years. Products from our kitchen will be of higher quality and have nutritional content, said Suwal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Momo festival

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.