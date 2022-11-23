Momo brand Prasuma to expand cloud kitchen venture by 200 units by 2025

-
Momo brand Prasuma plans to expand its cloud kitchen business with more than 200 units by the end of 2025.
The company plans to launch a Momo Kitchen every week, after setting up 18 such units in three cities. The company said it will expand business in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
Prasuma said the cloud kitchens are growing at more than 30 per cent month-on-month and each unit gets about 100 orders each per day.
“With breakneck innovations and a growing consumer appetite for new offerings, this is an invigorating time to be in the food industry. At a time when the quality of food is constantly in the limelight, we are proud to offer our consumers our high quality, tasty dishes through our Momo Kitchens, which have garnered much traction in a short span,” said Lisa Suwal, chief executive officer of Prasuma.
The company said it is also looking to evolve in terms of cooking styles, packaging, and presentation and will introduce 30 kitchens by 2023 and 200 kitchens in three years. Products from our kitchen will be of higher quality and have nutritional content, said Suwal.
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:54 IST
