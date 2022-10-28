Mondelez India FY22 net profit falls 2.3% to Rs 977.9 crore; sales up 15.9%

-
ALSO READ
Will edible oil stocks run out of steam?
Edible oil makers asked to remove packaging temperature from the labels
Edible oil prices will soften by Rs 15/litre in a few weeks: Industry
Concessional import duties on edible oils in place till March 2023
Pre-packed, labelled cereals, pulses, flour over 25kg exempt from 5% GST
-
Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods net profit declined 2.33 per cent to Rs 977.91 crore in FY22, while its revenue from operation/sales rose 15.89 per cent to Rs 9,242.05 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd, which owns iconic brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems, had reported a net profit of Rs 1,001.34 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 7,974.61 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.
Its total income also went up 15.64 per cent to Rs 9,296.02 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 8,038.10 crore in FY21.
Mondelez India Foods' revenue from other income was down 14.99 per cent at Rs 53.97 crore in FY22.
Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 7,970.77 crore.
Mondelez India also provides malted food drinks under the Bournvita brand and powdered beverages under the brand Tang.
Besides, it also sells biscuits under the brand name of Oreo and Bournvita and candy under the brand name of Halls and Chocolairs.
Mondelez India Foods, earlier known as Cadbury India, is a part of Mondelez International Inc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 18:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU