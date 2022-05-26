Moody's upgrades Bharti Airtel's rating to 'Baa3'; outlook stable

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Moody's affirms Indiabulls HFC's B3 rating; upgrades outlook to 'stable'
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
From immersive video to holograms: What will 5G experience be like?
Budget credit positive for India Inc, fiscal challenges remain: Moody's
-
Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday upgraded ratings of Bharti Airtel Ltd’s (Bharti) senior unsecured debt from “Ba1” to “Baa3” on basis of the telco's continued strengthening of the company's operational metrics and stabilisation of financial profile.
Moody's has changed the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive. Rating agency assigned “Baa3” issuer rating to Bharti. At the same time, it withdrew the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR).
Annalisa Di Chiara, a Senior Vice President, Moody’s said the company financial profile shows lower leverage levels and improving profitability. "Moreover, we expect that these improvements can be sustained given Bharti's solid market position, rising profitability at its core Indian mobile business and prudent financial management," Chiara said.
Bharti's Baa3 rating considers the company's position as one of the largest telecom service operators globally in terms of subscribers (491 million), its solid market position in India's (Baa3 stable) high-growth mobile market and its large spectrum holdings.
Bharti's proven ability to access capital markets and the benefits of its strong and supportive shareholder base are also reflected in the ratings, said Moody's.
The company reported over a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated adjusted EBITDA to Rs 58,100 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 compared with that in the prior year. This reflects a growing proportional share in its 4G subscriber base.
It shows the further step-up in average revenue per user (ARPU) at the company's core Indian mobile services segment -- which contributes around 53 per cent of consolidated EBITDA. The company's tariff increase in December 2021 helped drive ARPUs higher and supported the expectation of a sustainable profitability level over the next 12-18 months.
Moody’s said the stable outlook reflects Bharti's improving operating profile credit metrics. This covers the expectation of growing free cash flows and liquidity over the next 12-24 months, particularly at the core Indian operations.
The consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to remain stable or improve, even with investments in 5G spectrum, and that cash flow savings from the moratorium will continue to be redeployed to reduce debt permanently, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU