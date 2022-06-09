Most rated Indian firms have protections against weaker rupee: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
TMS Ep169: Weak rupee, 5G auction, Q&A with Mark Matthews, Open RAN
Rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
Rupee slips to fresh low against dollar for fourth straight trading session
-
Rating agency Moody's said on Thursday most of the 23 Indian companies rated by it have protection against weaker Indian Rupee and hold buffers to withstand a further 10%-15% depreciation of the currency.
Nearly half the 23 rated India-based companies have natural hedges that mitigate their exposure to rupee weakness.
For another four companies, their global operations provide the ability to match foreign-currency debt service with foreign-currency cash flows, often at the subsidiary level, the rating agency said in a statement.
The remaining companies either use financial hedges to manage their exposure to US dollar debt costs or have low exposure to rising US dollar debt costs. These aspects help to limit the strain on cash flow and leverage, even under a more severe deprecation scenario.
On June 8, 2022, rupee closed at 77.77 against the US dollar, touching a record low, after depreciating around 4.5% since the start of the year. Higher energy prices and higher interest rates in developed economies have led to capital outflows and rising commodity prices, pressuring the rupee, it added.
The exporters could benefit as their services or products become cheaper and therefore more competitive in the global market. However, in the current macroeconomic environment, the benefit will be likely limited amid weak global demand and rising inflation.
Four rated companies together have around $2.5 billion of rated US dollar bonds maturing over the next 12 months through May 2023. Capital markets remain volatile and investor appetite remains selective, so refinancing risks will remain elevated for particularly for high-yield companies.
In fact, CA Magnum Holdings (B1 stable), an investment holding unit formed by Carlyle Group affiliates to hold their investment in Hexaware Technologies Limited was the last rated high-yield Indian company to tap the US dollar bond market in October 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU