Mother Dairy cuts prices of soyabean, rice bran oils by up to Rs 15/litre

Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has cut the prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by up to Rs 15 per litre, a day after the government directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefits of fall in global cooking oil prices to consumers.
Mother Dairy, which is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, sells edible oils under the Dhara brand.
"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to Rs 15 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI.
It expects a reduction in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days.
On June 16, Mother Dairy had reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to Rs 15 per litre with softening of rates in global markets.
Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.
