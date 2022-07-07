Vedanta to buy Athena Chhattisgarh Power for Rs 564 crore

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: 564 new cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate 2.84%
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths
Chhattisgarh sees 946 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally now 8,464
-
Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire debt-ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for Rs 564.67 crore.
Liquidation process for the company was initiated in March last year.
The acquisition for a purchase price of Rs 564.67 crore is likely to be completed in the ongoing financial year, adding that the consideration will be in the form of cash.
"Vedanta Limited to acquire 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd," the metals and mining major said in a filing to BSE.
The acquisition will fulfill the power requirement for Vedanta aluminium business and through vertical integration, add synergies by providing a cost advantage pertaining to power consumption.
Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd has a 1,200 MW coal-based power plant located at Jhanjgir Champa district in Chhattisgarh.
Athena was admitted under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process on May 15, 2019. On May 13 last year, a bench of NCLT Hyderabad directed initiation of the liquidation process of the company.
The unit 1 and unit 2 of the power plant are 80 per cent and 30 per cent complete, respectively. Therefore, the company has never been operational, the filling said.
The power plant is well connected to national highways and railway stations and is also located in close proximity to its water source, Mahanadi river and fuel source.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU