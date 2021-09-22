Mphasis acquires US-based Blink UX for $94 mn in an all cash deal

Blackstone-backed IT services player announced the acquisition of Blink UX, a user experience research, strategy, and design firm headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees for a consideration of $94 million (over Rs 680 crore) in an all cash deal. This will boost Mphasis’ experience competencies with end-to-end capabilities in UX experience.

“Customer centricity is foundational to and is reflected in Mphasis’ Front2Back Transformation approach. The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and executive director,

“The total addressable market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30 per cent p.a. i.e., 4-5x the overall IT Services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around Product, Experience & Service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients & industries we service together,” he added.

Founded in 2000, Blink has over two decades of expertise using its evidence-driven Design SM process to define digital user experience for clients. The company also has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

“Designing products that meet user needs, and are friction free, is how we delight customers and enrich their lives through technology. We are so thrilled to now have Mphasis’ engineering skills as part of our core, providing end-to-end services for our clients and following our designs through to launch,” said Blink CEO, Karen Clark Cole.