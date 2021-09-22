Mphasis acquires US-based Blink UX for $94 mn in an all cash deal

-
ALSO READ
Mphasis shares decline 2% on muted March quarter performance
Three stocks picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC AMC, Mphasis
Mphasis on alpha returns: Why Blackstone finds Indian IT so attractive
Mphasis granted US patent for AI-driven app, infra management solution
We are prioritising growth in direct business: Nitin Rakesh of Mphasis
-
Blackstone-backed IT services player Mphasis announced the acquisition of Blink UX, a user experience research, strategy, and design firm headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees for a consideration of $94 million (over Rs 680 crore) in an all cash deal. This will boost Mphasis’ experience competencies with end-to-end capabilities in UX experience.
“Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis’ Front2Back Transformation approach. The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and executive director, Mphasis.
“The total addressable market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30 per cent p.a. i.e., 4-5x the overall IT Services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around Product, Experience & Service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients & industries we service together,” he added.
Founded in 2000, Blink has over two decades of expertise using its evidence-driven Design SM process to define digital user experience for clients. The company also has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.
“Designing products that meet user needs, and are friction free, is how we delight customers and enrich their lives through technology. We are so thrilled to now have Mphasis’ engineering skills as part of our core, providing end-to-end services for our clients and following our designs through to launch,” said Blink CEO, Karen Clark Cole.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU