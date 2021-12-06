MSME lending platform LoanKuber raises Rs 13 cr in pre-Series A round

lending platform LoanKuber has raised a Pre-Series A round of Rs 13 crore led by Lets Venture and with participation from Inflection Point Ventures, among other investors.

The company will use the proceeds towards building and expanding the team, enhancing the existing tech stack and growing its book to Rs 75 crore in the next 12 months. LoanKuber aims to onboard 1,000 MSMEs on its platform in the next 12 months as part of its expansion plan.

Mitesh Shah, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said, “We know that banks are not designed to lend to a majority of the population who often fall in the trap of shady apps or sharks who levy high interest rates and indulge in unethical practices.”

“We believe lending is still an untapped market and LoanKuber has built the right tech stack to roll out their services for this segment,” he added.

The platform enables MSMEs to take loans against owned residential collateral. The company co-lends with larger financial institutions and is currently operational in 10 locations across NCR such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad, among others.

LoanKuber was founded in 2017 by Saurabh Nagpal, who is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and New York University. He has 15 years of experience across computational finance and high yield credit in the US and Indian markets, and claims to have led more than $1 billion of financing transactions across residential and commercial mortgages.