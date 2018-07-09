Mukesh Ambani's aim to more than double RIL's size looks achievable

Last Thursday, Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani exuded confidence that the company will more than double in the next seven years.

At the company's annual general meeting of shareholders, Ambani said, "As India starts on its high growth journey to double the size of its economy by 2025, I assure you that the size of Reliance will more than double in the same period." For the man who was responsible to build the company's largest refining complex at Jamnagar, Gujarat (also the single largest in the world), has led RIL to become India's second ...