Multiplex operator PVR shareholders approve merger with Inox Leisure

PVR and Inox Leisure had announced their merger in March to create the largest multiplex chain in the country

Topics
PVR | Inox Leisure | merger

BS Reporter 

pvr, cinema, theatre, films, movie, films, coronavirus, multiplex

Multiplex operator PVR on Wednesday said its shareholders had approved the proposed merger with Inox Leisure.

PVR had convened a meeting of its shareholders on Tuesday following the directions of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposal was passed by over 99 per cent of the number of valid votes cast, PVR said.

In June this year, both PVR and Inox Leisure had said they had received clearance for their merger from the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. Last month, the Competition Commission of India had rejected a complaint against the proposed merger by the Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS), a non-profit body.

PVR and Inox Leisure had announced their merger in March to create the largest multiplex chain in the country. This would have more than 1,500 screens, they said. New cinemas opened post the merger would be branded as PVR INOX, they said.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:54 IST

