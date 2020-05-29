Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin airports hike landing charges by up to 45%

Airlines may be forced to increase ticket prices as three Indian private airports- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin have hiked landing charges by up to 45 per cent. The hike will increase the operating cost for airlines and comes at a time when Indian air carriers are facing bankruptcy after being hit by two months of grounding and weak demand.

Simultaneously, User Development Fees (UDF) for Bangalore Airport has also been increased by 17 per cent for international passengers and by 3 per cent for domestic passengers which will lead to an increase in ticket prices.

The increase in charges by the was allowed by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) - the regulatory body which fixes chargers for The demanded the hike to compensate the loss of revenue due to the discontinuation of Fuel Throughput Charges (FTC). The civil aviation ministry had discontinued the charges in January this year.

ALSO READ: Near-term travel outlook uncertain, demand may fall further: Vistara

The discontinuation of FTC charges allowed airlines to take benefit of input tax credit which they were being unable to do so. Airports levy charges such as FTC, infrastructure charges and into-plane charges on the sale of jet fuel. The levy used to be passed on to airlines pushing up operating cost for them. However, the move also caused revenue losses for airports. According to calculation by AERA, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin Airport were losing revenue of Rs 106 crore, Rs 140 crore and Rs 46 crore per year, respectively.

“ has stated that the government was supposed to compensate airport operators for loss of revenue due to withdrawal of FTC. Accordingly the authorities have decided to increase the landing charges by 27.88 percent to compensate the airport operator,” an order from AERA, which was reviewed by Business Standard, said.

On similar grounds, and Cochin Airport also demanded an increase.



ALSO READ: Aviation regulator says locusts a threat to flight ops, issues guidelines

Airlines had demanded that any increase in charges be deferred as airlines have been hit by the consequences of the crisis. “Any increase in airport charges for the remaining period will further worsen the crisis for airlines which have been hit badly by the corona virus crisis. Airport operators should equally play a role in this situation by lowering their profit expectations and help to provide the much needed financial help to airlines,” Federation of Indian Airlines, which represents IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go Air said.



However, airports stated that the demand of airlines to defer charges citing the Covid-19 crisis was not feasible because the increase was just a compensation for lost revenue and not further addition. “ has only ensured revenue neutrality by compensating for the loss of revenue which was demanded by airlines to avoid double taxation of GST. It doesn’t put any additional burden on the airlines. Relief to airlines on account of Covid-19 has to be considerd by the government, and not by airports,” Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO), which represents PPP airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, and Hyderabad, said.