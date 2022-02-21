Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Indiabulls Finance Center

-
ALSO READ
I-T dept freezes Rs 53-cr deposits of Maharashtra urban cooperative bank
Mumbai cruise raid: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail
Kanpur: Rs 150 cr found at UP businessman's home during tax raid
PKL 8: UP Yoddha beat Patna Pirates with the last raid of the match
Pro Kabaddi League: Last-minute raid by Deepak Hooda helps Jaipur beat UP
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the offices of India Bulls Finance Centre in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against the company and its promoter Sameer Gehlaut in April 2021.
The ED had earlier recorded the statement of a Pune based businessman who deals in real estate, in this connection.
The ED officials held a meeting on Sunday to plan Monday's raid. Separate teams were formed to recover a few incriminating documents.
Earlier, a case was lodged against the company and its promoter at Palghar, Maharashtra. It had been alleged in the FIR that the real estate company first took loan from India Bulls and invested in India Bulls housing shares. The company had increased the share value and the money were later siphoned off to other entities.
The Delhi High Court had issued an order barring the ED from taking coercive action against the company.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
atk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU