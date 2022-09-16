JUST IN
Tata Power assures quality power to industries, to invest Rs 5k cr in capex
Business Standard

Munoth Industries in talks with Reliance Jio to test its lithium ion cells

The first to make the cells in India, the company hopes to corner 60% of the power bank battery market

lithium ion | Reliance Jio

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

lithium
Munoth pointed out that the market for lithium ion cells, imported for use in consumer electronics, mobiles and power banks, is over Rs 15,000 crore

Chennai-based Munoth Industries, the first company in the country to start manufacturing lithium ion cells, is in preliminary talks with Reliance Jio to test its cells for mobile devices.

Read our full coverage on lithium ion

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 06:15 IST

