Muted outlook, weak Dec quarter results to weigh on Bharat Forge stock

A muted outlook and weak December quarter results led to a 3.7 per cent fall in the stock of Bharat Forge. Sluggish demand across segments saw volume in terms of tonnage fall 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

While weakness was evident in exports, the overall decline in revenues of 36 per cent was led by the domestic segment, which reported a 39.5 per cent fall. The company indicated that the demand scenario over the next couple of quarters will be soft. While the transition to BS-VI emission standards, which come into force on April 1, is responsible for the uncertainty in the domestic ...