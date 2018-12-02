My best campaign is 'Aami KKR' for Kolkata Knight Riders, says Jitto George

Which is your best campaign and why have you chosen it? Which year was the campaign launched? That campaign would be Aami KKR for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was launched in the year 2016 just ahead of the Indian Premier League season that year. This was the first campaign we launched for the brand.

The translation for Aami KKR would be I am KKR. For us, the campaign is special because for a primarily digital agency, this was the first mainline campaign we ever did. As a matter of fact, we had pitched it as a digital-only campaign to the client but they liked the message ...