My favourite campaign is Fevicol: Brand strategy advisor Prabhakar Mundkur

What is your favourite campaign? My favourite campaign is Fevicol. It is a 60-year-old brand that was quiet and almost invisible until the Ogilvy campaign made it so famous. Adhesives is a difficult category because you think of adhesives only when you need them.

You don’t think of them every day like you do with a toothpaste or a soap or your morning cup of tea. That makes the task for advertising all the more difficult. It is therefore the degree of difficulty with the breakthrough creative that makes Fevicol a really great cut through and memorable campaign. On what ...