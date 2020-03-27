My favourite campaign is HarperCollins' short film 'The Parcel': Ferdinando

Which is your favourite campaign and why? There are many ways of telling a story, especially in today’s world. I enjoy short films immensely as I feel that is an extremely effective medium, if used smartly and crafted well.

That’s why I would have to say that it is HarperCollins’ short film “The Parcel”. It’s not every day that you see a compelling piece of long format storytelling narrated in a unique way using a gamified approach. It captures you from the start to the finish and has a climax that leaves you reeling even as it sends out a ...