Myntra announces appointment of Nandita Sinha as CEO effective Jan

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra, has announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Nandita will join from group company Flipkart, where, as vice president, Customer Growth and Marketing, she is currently leading the overall charter for marketing.



As a seasoned leader in the consumer internet space, Sinha has deep expertise in leading businesses, and driving tech-pivoted growth and innovation. During her nearly 8 year tenure at Flipkart, she has worked across multiple roles and categories, including beauty & personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture and has built a strong organisation, grooming several future leaders with her exemplary people skills.



She joined in August 2013 after stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd. Before joining Flipkart, she was the co-founder at MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site, where she was responsible for driving revenue and customer growth. Nandita brings together a unique combination of deep customer and category understanding, strong business acumen, technology thinking and people leadership. Like her predecessor, Amar Nagaram, who led as the CEO for nearly three years, in her new role, Sinha will be reporting to the Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.”



“ is integral to the group as an organisation that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Group. "As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company. I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita (Sinha) will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO.”



On her new role, Nandita Sinha, said as a leading player in the space, Myntra has played a key role in revolutionising how people shop fashion and beauty, on the back of an amazing customer experience. "I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra," said Sinha, who holds an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from FMS Delhi and is a BTech Graduate from IIT BHU.



Last month, Amar Nagaram, the chief executive officer of Myntra, quit the company. After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Nagaram decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture.