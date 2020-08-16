Myntra brings offline fashion stores to customers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Walmart-owned fashion retailer Myntra has come up with a new strategy to help brands and offline stores to reach the customers. This would enable them to scale up their businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has built an omnichannel network where it has partnered with several brands to have their products delivered directly from their offline-stores, nearest to the customer’s residence. The aim is also to get the items delivered the same day or the next. “Even before Covid-19 we had been working on how to bring offline and online (retail) together and to ...