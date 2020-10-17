Myntra witnesses 14 million visitors in a single day for its festive sale

-
Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra witnessed the highest-ever visitors at 14 million in a single day for its festive sale ‘’Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF). The firm said it clocked 100 per cent growth on the first day of the week-long event, over last year.
About 2 million people eagerly awaited the opening at the wee hours on October 16, recording the highest ever orders at opening during the mega festive event. Traffic to the platform grew by 100 per cent over last year, for day 1 of the event. This was well catered to with augmented resources and technology. About 1.5 million customers shopped and have purchased 4.5 million items in the event so far.
“This underscores the level of trust shoppers are placing on our platform for the most immersive, convenient and safe shopping experience during this festive season,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra. “Shoppers in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns are likely to outdo their counterparts in big cities, in terms of shopping for fashion, this festive season.”
As anticipated, there is a clear indication of customers laying emphasis on ‘above the waist’ looks and work from home wear. Most people are shopping and preparing themselves for virtual social and professional events.
An analysis of the products ordered on the opening day of the BFF indicates that a majority of shoppers were keen to get their hands on ‘Libas lime green and blue printed kurta with palazzos’. A significant portion of consumers shopped based on seasonality with a number of purchases made keeping in mind the winter months at the end of the year.
There was 150 per cent growth in kidswear and 100 per cent growth in beauty and personal care categories on day 1 of the event over last year.
Besides that t-shirts, tops, kurtas, accessories, sports footwear, winter wear and home and decor, were among the highest-selling categories. There was also a huge demand for jackets, sweatshirts, watches, handbags and bedsheets. Anouk, Libas and AKS kurtas and Maybelline lipstick have been the favourite of women. HRX t-shirt, Highlander grey jacket, Boat earphones are popular among men.
