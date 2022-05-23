JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian Hotels to stay the course on asset monetisation for growth
Business Standard

Nalanda India Equity Fund buys Jyothy Labs shares worth Rs 96 crore

Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd on Monday bought FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories' shares worth Rs 96 crore through an open market transaction.

Topics
Jyothy Laboratories | open market operations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nalanda India Equity Fund buys Jyothy Labs shares worth Rs 96 crore
The scrip of Jyothy Labs closed 4.40 per cent higher at Rs 151.75 on BSE.

Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd on Monday bought FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories' shares worth Rs 96 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd purchased 62,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 154.98 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 96.08 crore.

Meanwhile, Emblem FII sold 60,89,056 shares at an average price of Rs 155 per piece.

The scrip of Jyothy Labs closed 4.40 per cent higher at Rs 151.75 on BSE.

In a separate transaction, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd offloaded 10 lakh shares of snack food company ADF Foods for Rs 70 crore via an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd sold 10,00,000 shares of ADF Foods at an average price of Rs 700.07 per piece, aggregating to Rs 70 crore.

Sixth Sense India Opportunities III picked up 9,20,000 shares at an average price of Rs 700.67 per scrip.

The shares of ADF Foods closed 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 748.95 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.