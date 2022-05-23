Nalanda India Equity Fund buys Jyothy Labs shares worth Rs 96 crore

-
-
Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd on Monday bought FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories' shares worth Rs 96 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd purchased 62,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 154.98 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 96.08 crore.
Meanwhile, Emblem FII sold 60,89,056 shares at an average price of Rs 155 per piece.
The scrip of Jyothy Labs closed 4.40 per cent higher at Rs 151.75 on BSE.
In a separate transaction, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd offloaded 10 lakh shares of snack food company ADF Foods for Rs 70 crore via an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd sold 10,00,000 shares of ADF Foods at an average price of Rs 700.07 per piece, aggregating to Rs 70 crore.
Sixth Sense India Opportunities III picked up 9,20,000 shares at an average price of Rs 700.67 per scrip.
The shares of ADF Foods closed 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 748.95 on BSE.
