Nalco inks pact with Numaligarh Refinery for calcined petroleum coke supply

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Ltd for long-term supply of calcined petroleum coke to ensure raw material security.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, said in a BSE filing.

The pact "was signed...between National Aluminium Company Limited and Ltd (NRL) for long-term supply of CP Coke to ensure raw material security," the filing said.

is an integrated primary producer of aluminium.

Ltd is a public sector oil company in Assam.

