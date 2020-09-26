Nalco inks pact with Numaligarh Refinery for calcined petroleum coke supply

-
-
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for long-term supply of calcined petroleum coke to ensure raw material security.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, Nalco said in a BSE filing.
The pact "was signed...between National Aluminium Company Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for long-term supply of CP Coke to ensure raw material security," the filing said.
Nalco is an integrated primary producer of aluminium.
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd is a public sector oil company in Assam.
