Jio's postpaid play poses no risk to Vodafone, Airtel: India Ratings Report

-
ALSO READ
5G plan, Google stake in Jio Platforms see Voda Idea, Airtel slip up to 6%
SC's AGR observations a setback for Voda Idea; others may survive
Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel fall, PSUs mixed post SC observations on AGR issue
Reliance Jio's postpaid plans turn up the heat on Airtel and Voda Idea
Bharti Airtel, VIL shares plunge after Jio unleashes postpaid tariff war
-
Sector leader Reliance Jio's newly launched postpaid plans indicate a shift to higher earnings and lowering of intensive competition in the telecom space, India Ratings and Research said in a report on Friday.
Thepostpaid plans indicate Jio's continued steps towards improving the industry-level ARPU (average revenue per user), India Ratings said.
The tariff differentiations between Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also been gradually thinning away over the past nine to 12 months, indicating lowering competition intensity, it said.
It can be noted that since its 2016 launch, the deep pocketed Jio's aggressive play has led to a radical change in the industry, which has delivered services at cheaper rates to the common people, but hurt the finances of telcos and led many operators to exit and also file for bankruptcies.
India Ratings said Jio's plans do not threaten the postpaid customer base of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea due to sticky nature of customers and similar content offerings.
There are structural green shoots visible in the sector owing to the alleviation of regulatory risks and moderation in competitive intensity in FY21, compared to the past two to three years, it said.
The tariffs of Jio's postpaid plans are almost double of its existing plans, it said, adding that postpaid plans are typically priced at 12-20 per cent premium over prepaid plans.
"Therefore, any increase in the proportion of postpaid subscriber base in the overall base of telcos will be ARPU (average revenue per user) accretive," it said.
The shift from postpaid plans to prepaid plans might not lead to an immediate spike in ARPU in the near term, as postpaid subscribers represent only around 5 per cent of the total subscriber base, but the move indicates that structurally ARPU has started improving, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU