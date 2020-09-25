NHAI agrees to suggestions by developers body to ease highway construction

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Highway construction may gather pace after monsoon
Highway construction in Q1 dips to 18 km a day amid Covid-19 pandemic
Govt planning NHAI revamp to make highway projects more viable: Gadkari
Liquidity infusion, e-project award top RoadMin revival plan after lockdown
NHAI awarded projects worth Rs 31,000 cr in FY21, highest in past 3 years
-
To resolve issues and speed up construction of highway projects, the government on Friday said the NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the highways builders body NHBF.
The suggestions were made pertaining to nine areas that included COVID-19 relief, bidding process, contract management, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), HAM (hybrid annuity mode) and BOT (build, operate and transfer) agreements and project preparations.
"In order to resolve issues and increase the pace of construction of highway projects, NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) related to project delivery," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
The suggestions made by the NHBF were deliberated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for proper redressal and the authority has agreed to 25 suggestions which were related to the NHAI, it said adding that the authority has assured that all good suggestions shall be positively considered in future too.
Other suggestions pertaining to policy related matters have been sent to the ministry for consideration.
Some of the key suggestions accepted by the NHAI include extension of time to contractor/ concessionaire for construction period without imposition of any cost or penalty by the project director up to 3 months and regional officer for more than three months and up to six months in view of COVID-19.
Other suggestions included providing DPR (detailed project report) along with Network Survey Vehicle (NSV)/data as per availability to the bidders by the NHAI and making available all survey data collected by DPR consultants to agencies under one platform through 'Data Lake' in order to enable the bidder to have an assessment of road condition at the time of bidding.
It also included ensuring timely payments to vendors.
The NHAI in the past has also taken various initiatives from time to time to support concessionaires.
In March 2020, the NHAI disbursed Rs 10,000 crore through online payments and ensured that no payments remain pending due to closure of office during the lockdown.
In the first quarter of the current financial year, the NHAI disbursed more than Rs 15,000 crore to the vendors.
Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken to ensure cash flow to the contractors.
Such moderations resulted in spiraling effect on the growth of the road sector, the government said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU