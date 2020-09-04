Nalco Q1 profit drops 82.9% to Rs 17 cr, income down at Rs 1,413.9 cr

JUST IN
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 97.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The consolidated income of the company during April-June quarter dropped to Rs 1,413.92 crore, over Rs 2,145.47 crore in the year-ago period.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported 82.9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 16.69 crore for quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 97.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing.

Nalco said the outbreak of COVID-19 globally has impacted the business and economic activities in general.

Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 20:34 IST

