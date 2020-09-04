Nalco Q1 profit drops 82.9% to Rs 17 cr, income down at Rs 1,413.9 cr

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported 82.9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 16.69 crore for quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 97.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company during April-June quarter dropped to Rs 1,413.92 crore, over Rs 2,145.47 crore in the year-ago period.

said the outbreak of COVID-19 globally has impacted the business and economic activities in general.

is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

