Nangia & Co LLP becomes CERT-IN empanelled, can conduct govt's audit

Nangia & Co LLP on Tuesday said it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), which will enable it to and assess government IT infrastructure.

The empanelment by CERT-In empowers Nangia & Co LLP to offer its solutions, carry out IT security audits, including vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, ISMS Compliance Assessments, etc, of central and state governments, public sectors, and corporate organisations, according to a statement.

Srinivasa Rao, partner and leader (risk advisory services) at Nangia & Co LLP, said our focus remains to support businesses and governments with effective services, and "we are thrilled to see the hard work of Nangia & Co LLP's security teams being recognised in this empanelment".

Nangia & Co LLP Partner (Cybersecurity) Shrikrishna Dikshit said, "The CERT-IN empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today's digitally connected world.

