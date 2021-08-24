Nangia & Co LLP becomes CERT-IN empanelled, can conduct govt's audit

-
ALSO READ
New timings for govt offices in certain Karnataka districts due to heat
Cyber agency CERT-In asks Indian FB users to enhance account privacy
Explained: How RBI's tough new rules impact the audit companies
FDI in computer software, hardware jumps threefold to $26.14 bn: DPIIT data
In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cybersecurity insurers struggle
-
Nangia & Co LLP on Tuesday said it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), which will enable it to audit and assess government IT infrastructure.
The empanelment by CERT-In empowers Nangia & Co LLP to offer its cybersecurity solutions, carry out IT security audits, including vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, ISMS Compliance Assessments, etc, of central and state governments, public sectors, and corporate organisations, according to a statement.
Srinivasa Rao, partner and leader (risk advisory services) at Nangia & Co LLP, said our focus remains to support businesses and governments with effective cybersecurity services, and "we are thrilled to see the hard work of Nangia & Co LLP's security teams being recognised in this empanelment".
Nangia & Co LLP Partner (Cybersecurity) Shrikrishna Dikshit said, "The CERT-IN empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today's digitally connected world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU