More Group to pump in Rs 370 crore in retail foray by FY23

-
ALSO READ
Textile trading comes to a standstill in Surat amid second Covid-19 wave
Govt asks industry to take benefit of PLI, food processing sector schemes
PLI for man-made fibre, setting up textile parks to boost production: AEPC
Govt notifies extension of RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters
FDI in food processing sector falls 57% to $393 million in FY21
-
Kolkata-based Rs 1,000 crore textile processing firm More Group will pump in Rs 350-370 crore by FY23 in retail chain footprint across the country under the brand "SNV Shoppee", an official said on Tuesday.
The company has 75 retail shops in several states in the country and is planning to add another 100 within the next fiscal and of them 10 will come up by March next year.
We had earlier planned to open 50-75 stores with our own resources. Now, several PE (private equity) funds have shown interest in investing in the retail chain. We are revising our plans to open another 100 stores across the country by FY23," Sanvie Retail managing director Varun More told PTI.
Sanvie is the retail arm of the More Group that owns SNV Shoppee chain.
We are investing nearly Rs 150 crore and another Rs 200-225 crore will be required for the phase II expansion for 100 stores, he said.
The company wants to make these stores a family shopping destination.
At present, the company has 21 stores in West Bengal, 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Odisha and 10 stores in Bihar. Outlets are also there in Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Tripura.
The USP of the chain will be quality but affordability. With decades of backward integration capability in textile processing to manufacturing will help them keep prices much more competitive compared to the leading retail chains, More Group chairman Alok More said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU