Natco in legal fight with FMC to produce CTPR based insecticide in India

Generics pharmaceuticals company Natco Pharma Limited, which had recently established its Crop Health Sciences (CHS) division, on Monday informed that it has filed a suit for declaration of freedom to use Chlorantraniliprole(CTPR) at the city civil court here.
Natco is also awaiting regulatory approval for a product based on CTPR, which is a broad spectrum insecticide used in several crops.
CTPR is an active ingredient used in products commercialised by FMC under their brands Coragen and Ferterra. Following the Natco's action, FMC counter-sued the Hyderabad-based company in Delhi High Court claiming patent infringement.
Natco said it was hoping to bring formulations based on this product with affordability and accessibility to farmers across the country. The sales generated from CTPR containing products in India, inclusive of third-party marketing companies estimated to be Rs 1,540 crore in 2016, Natco said quoting a declaration filed by FMC.
