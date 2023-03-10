Natco launches additional strengths of generic version of Revlimid in US

-
ALSO READ
Zydus gets USFDA nod to sell its cancer medicine in American market
Sun Pharma gets US health regulator nod to market generic medication
Bitter medicine for pharma regulation
Archean Chemical gains 12% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,014 cr traded
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches drug to treat heart failure in India
-
Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has launched additional strengths for its generic lenalidomide capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, in the US.
The company has launched 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths of the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
"With this launch the companies (have) made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market," it added.
Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU