IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy technology to Reliance Life Sciences
Business Standard

Natco launches additional strengths of generic version of Revlimid in US

The company has launched 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths of the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals

Topics
Natco Pharma Ltd | United States | pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pharma, medicine, drugs
Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a regulatory filing said.

Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has launched additional strengths for its generic lenalidomide capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, in the US.

The company has launched 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths of the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"With this launch the companies (have) made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market," it added.

Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:01 IST

