Boeing to set up freight conversion facility in India amid growing demand

-
ALSO READ
India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace
Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown
Boeing bids farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' 747 jumbo jets after 53 years
European cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet Airways aircraft
Amazon launches dedicated air cargo service in India to speed up deliveries
-
Boeing Co will set up in India a facility to convert passenger aircraft into freight planes to capitalise on growing global demand for cargo, executives from the U.S. aviation firm said on Friday.
The facility will add to Boeing's $1 billion supply chain sourcing from India and will help support India's ambitions to become a global cargo hub, Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told reporters in New Delhi. He did not give any details about when the facility will be set up or the size of the investment.
The planned facility comes amid a push by Boeing to expand in India. In February, the company said it plans to invest $24 billion to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts.
Flag carrier Air India has also placed a record order for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, with both Boeing and Airbus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 13:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU