Natco Pharma Q4 PBT down 23% at Rs 117 cr on decline in Hep C portfolio

Hyderabad-based Limited has reported a 23.43 per cent decline in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 116.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 152.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Total income for the quarter under review declined marginally to Rs 477.2 crore from Rs 486.7 crore in the year ago period.

For the full year ended March 31, 2020 the PBT stood at Rs 568.7 crore, a 31 per cent decline over Rs 824.7 crore in the previous year. Total income for the year was down nine per cent at Rs 2,022.4 crore from Rs 2,224.7 crore in the previous year.





The overall decline in revenue and profits from the prior year was primarily due to continued decline in Hepatitis C product portfolio and to an extent in oncology segment due to pricing pressures, according to Natco management. The company also faced slowdown in business operations during the fourth quarter due to supply chain issues amidst Covid-19 concerns, which were subsequently resolved, the company said.

The board of directors has recommended a fourth interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of Rs 2.00 each, resulting in a total dividend payout of Rs 6.75 per equity share for the year.