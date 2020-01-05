Nature of Tata Sons' partnership lies at the heart of Tata-Mistry drama

The crux of the three-year-old Cyrus Mistry boardroom ouster drama seems to now rest on the answer to the question whether Tata Sons, the conglomerate’s holding company, is a “quasi-partnership” between the Tata and Mistry families.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) alluded to the quasi-partnership character of Tata Sons in its recent order that called for reinstating Mistry, the ousted chairman and director, to Tata Sons board and the boards of other group companies. However, the Tata group, including Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Rata Tata, in ...