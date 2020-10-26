Navratri sales: Cars zoom past sales goalposts, two-wheelers trudge along

The first leg of the festive period which ended with Vijaydashmi on Sunday left a trail of contrarian tales: even as cars zoomed past their sales goalposts, two-wheelers trudged along on a rocky terrain. Car deliveries during the nine-day period saw a sharp year-on-year double digit increase for most companies, said officials at carmakers and dealers. In a sharp contrast, the mood at two-wheeler firms and dealers is dull sans celebrations.

Cumulative retail sales of two wheelers across the country are estimated to have plunged 10 per cent year on year, said dealers. They attributed the lacklustre sales to shuttered schools, colleges and other commercial establishments which account for a big share in urban markets. The current trend is set to widen the gap between two-wheeler whole sales and retail sales. Overall dispatches at two-wheeler firms rose 11.36 per cent in September over the last year while retail sales skidded 12.62 per cent in the same period.

With the major part of the festive season being dull, many dealers could find themselves saddled with excess inventory at the end of the festive season. “The pent up demand that was driving the demand seems to have dried up,” said a dealer.

"The PV sales have been very impressive. But unlike what we expected, two-wheeler sales are not looking good and may end the festive season at levels lower than last year,” said Vinkesh Gulati, president, Federation of Automobile Dealerships Association (Fada).”

However, the festival has brought cheer to car Amid the gloom and doom of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Mercedes Benz India delivered 550 cars during Navratra and Dussehra. “This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have in Mercedes-Benz brand and products,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. It comes amid market conditions that offer multiple challenges, he added.

Sanjay Thakker, chairman and founder of Landmark Group, one of the largest chains of car dealerships in the country, says if his dealerships had more cars, it would have delivered more. “The demand was more than what we could deliver for most of the brands we represent,” says Thakker. Landmark retails cars from Honda Cars, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Mercedes Benz, Nissan and Renault. Nobody thought of being able to touch last years’ sales number, he said citing the zero sales month of April and supply related challenges in the subsequent months. “What one is seeing is beyond normal,” he pointed out.

Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, at Hyundai Motor India, is also ecstatic. Hyundai retailed 36,000 cars during the festival, 25 per cent more than what it did last year. “The strong sales momentum that one saw as a run up to the festive season continued and we expect it to be extended,” said Garg pointing out that an attractive finance offer coupled with an entire new line up of cars, helped.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India delivered around 85,000 to 90,000 cars as against 60,000 to 65,000 it delivered last year, said an industry source. A spokesperson at Honda Cars India said company’s deliveries saw a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent. Riding high on the Kwid and Triber, Renault’s sales jumped 12 per cent to 4,281 against 3,821 units last year, said a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, both two and three-wheeler remain skeptical about the sustenance of the current demand trend beyond December. Nothing in the economy has changed for better. It is therefore not surprising that two-wheelers are struggling. Two-wheeler makers were able to ramp up faster and deliver faster. "That has started for PV makers only now and they too will run out of steam soon,” said an industry expert.

Cumulative deliveries (change y-o-y) at auto dealerships during the 9-day festival

Maruti --85,000 up 38%

Hyundai --36,000 up 25%

Renault India --4,281 up 12%

Mahindra--bookings up 41%

Estimated decline in total deliveries at two wheeler dealerships-10%

Source: companies/industry estimates