Nayara Energy selects Hughes India to connect 3,500 retail outlets

Satellite services provider Hughes Communications India on Wednesday announced it has won a contract from oil retailer Nayara Energy to install, integrate and manage a satellite network solution across 3,500 retail outlets.
Hughes already connects more than 4,000 Nayara locations.
"The new, five-year contract, nearly doubles the HughesON-managed deployment, making it the largest single satellite-based network in India's retail petroleum sector," Hughes India said in a statement.
The company did not disclose financial details of the deal.
"Our association with Hughes has been focused towards driving higher connectivity and reliability across the network of over 4000 automated retail fuel stations in the country," Nayara Energy Chief Marketing Officer Stephan Beyeler said in a statement.
He added that the coverage provided by Hughes through critical VSAT (very small aperture terminal) connectivity has proved to be of great value for our franchise network
The software-defined satellite solution for Nayara will employ the Hughes Jupiter System with routers, gateways, and a network management system.
Hughes India Enterprise Business Head Shivaji Chatterjee said, "We are excited and proud of our growing association with Nayara Energy, the largest private fuel retailer in the country, towards delivering a managed, secure connectivity solution for its retail automation.
