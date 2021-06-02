Chemical firm Rossari Biotech to acquire Unitop Chemicals for Rs 421 crore

-
ALSO READ
Rossari Biotech shares surge 9%, hit highest level since listing
Rossari Biotech IPO: A diversified portfolio, expansion are key triggers
Rossari Biotech stock advances 11% to hit new high since listing
Rossari Biotech posts 37% revenue growth in Q4 at Rs 218 crore
Rossari Biotech slips 5% after board approves Rs 300 cr preferential issue
-
Speciality-Chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Unitop Chemicals, a supplier of surfactants, emulsifiers, and specialty chemicals, for Rs 421 crore.
Rossari will be acquiring 100 per cent of the equity capital of Unitop Chemicals, the company said in a statement.
The company further stated that 65 per cent of the equity share capital will be acquired upon closure of the transaction, and the balance 35 per cent over the next two years.
The total consideration for the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake is Rs 421 crore.
The funds for this acquisition will be through cash on the balance sheet.
In April 2021, Rossari concluded a preferential issue of equity aggregating to Rs 300 crore to augment the strength of its balance sheet.
This acquisition will bring complementary dimensions to Rossari Biotech and help expand its product portfolio, presence in adjoining areas of specialty chemical segments, pooling together of related technologies, larger international exposure, better domestic market reach, well-experienced and competent talent pool, and increased end-user industry applications.
Unitop Chemicals has three manufacturing sites in India with a total capacity of 86,000 MTPA and its key facility in Dahej, Gujarat, is in close proximity to Rossari's existing facility.
We are delighted to accelerate the growth momentum at Rossari. Unitop Chemicals is a natural fit with our operations and brings with it immense synergies and complementary growth dimensions."
"The acquisition and investment of capital to enable this initiative to meet the parameters of operational and financial discipline outlined by our board," Rossari Biotech Promoter and Executive Chairman Edward Menezes and Promoter and Managing Director Sunil Chari said in a joint statement.
The company is excited to drive faster growth with larger revenues, greater technological capabilities, a stronger spread of market presence, well-aligned operating segments, and most importantly, a more experienced talent pool with augmented capabilities, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU