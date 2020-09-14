JUST IN
Indiabulls Housing raises Rs 1,205 cr via QIP, stake sale in OakNorth

NBCC Q4 net profit down 41% at Rs 83.77 cr, total income drops Rs 2,651 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 142.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NBCC
Total income also fell to Rs 2,651.43 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 3,194.06 crore in the year-ago period.

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 730.10 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,941.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 23:56 IST

