NBCC Q4 net profit down 41% at Rs 83.77 cr, total income drops Rs 2,651 cr

State-owned Ltd on Monday reported a 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 730.10 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,941.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

