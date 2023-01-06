JUST IN
Madras HC upholds Singapore arbitration award against Shriram Group firm
Reliance group firms make open offer to buy 26% stake in Lotus Chocolate
S Korean firm Mirae acquires industrial, warehousing asset in Maharashtra
India's fallen tech darlings value buys for Franklin after $20 bn wipeout
Vodafone Idea approaches banks for loans worth Rs 7,000 crore: Report
Now connect to WhatsApp by choosing proxy server if denied the right
AI confirms incident of passenger urinating on co-passenger's seat, blanket
Srei's CoC to take cognizance of the valuation report on Friday
Housing sales momentum likely to sustain in 2023, says JLL India
Google India to mentor 1 mn Indian women entrepreneurs: Antony Blinken
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Madras HC upholds Singapore arbitration award against Shriram Group firm
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCLAT dismisses Wave Group's appeal for insolvency proceedings

The NCLAT upheld the old order, along with the fine of Rs 1 crore

Topics
IBC | NCLAT | IBC resolution

IANS  |  Noida 

gavel, IBC, Insolvency, bankruptcy, court, judgement, laws
Under PSP, the authority took back 4.5 lakh square metres of the WMCC land

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed Wave Group's appeal for insolvency proceedings.

The hearing was held on Thursday. The builder group had appealed to the NCLAT against National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) dismissal of its plea for insolvency proceedings on its Megacity Centre project.

The NCLAT upheld the old order, along with the fine of Rs 1 crore.

Wave Megacity Centre Private Limited, of Sector 32-25, Noida, had filed a petition for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in the NCLT, which was dismissed by it on June 6, 2022.

The group had then appealed against the order in the NCLAT.

In 2011, Wave Megacity Centre Pvt Ltd had been allotted 6.18 lakh square metres of land on leasehold basis, at the rate of about Rs 1.07 lakh per square metre for Rs 6,622 crore.

The Noida Authority launched the Project Settlement Policy (PSP) in December, 2016, to ensure timely delivery of units to buyers and recovery of dues in instalments.

Under PSP, the authority took back 4.5 lakh square metres of the WMCC land.

On March 10, 2021, the allotment of 1.08 lakh square metres of land was cancelled and withdrawn by the Authority, and the two towers were sealed.

--IANS

pkt/fs/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IBC

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 16:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.