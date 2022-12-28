JUST IN
Pragya Thakur case: K'taka Police issue notice to complainant to join probe
3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
Fire erupts in 20 shops in Mumbai's Kurla area; no injuries reported
UP govt planning to buy 6,000 buses for Rs 200 crore before Maha Kumbh 2025
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail
11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt
J&K govt providing over 440 services online commonly availed by citizens
2022 has been good, Nagaland declared most peaceful state: CM Neiphiu Rio
Ammonia pollution in Yamuna affecting water supply in parts of Delhi: DJB
We should quickly move ahead to stage of women-led development: President
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Philippine rain, flooding on Christmas cause at least 25 deaths, damage
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT

The last date for submission of the applications online is January 23, 2023, according to a public notice issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Friday

Topics
NCLAT | Government Jobs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jobs
As per the requirements for the positions at NCLAT, the applicants should be at least 50 years old.

The government has sought applications for a total of three positions of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The applications have been invited for the position of one judicial member and two technical members at the NCLAT.

The last date for submission of the applications online is January 23, 2023, according to a public notice issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Friday.

As per the requirements for the positions at NCLAT, the applicants should be at least 50 years old.

He/she should have been a judge of a high court or a judicial member of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for five years or has been an advocate with 10 years of experience in litigation in matters relating to company affairs before NCLT, NCLAT, High Court or Supreme Court to be considered for the post of judicial member at the NCLAT.

For the position of a technical member, NCLAT called for persons with "proven ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge and professional experience, of not less than 25 years, in law, industrial finance, industrial management or administration, investment, accountancy...".

The principal bench of NCLAT is situated in the national capital and another bench is in Chennai.

The NCLAT is an appellate authority which hears various appeals against the orders/decisions of the NCLT, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCLAT

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.