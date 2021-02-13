NCLT raps Amazon in Future case: Don't be a 'perpetual objector'

The (NCLT) on Friday told that it should not be a “perpetual objector” and the e-commerce giant had no locus standi in Future Group’s plea to hold a shareholder meeting, according to reports. The tribunal also reserved its orders on the matter regarding nod to Future Group to hold the shareholder meeting for consolidation of assets.

The Mumbai Bench of the asked both parties to file written submissions. The next hearing in the matter would be held on February 15.

Future Group had moved an application in the under Section 230-232 of the Act, 2013, seeking its approval to hold a shareholder meeting, but sought to intervene and also objected to it as related cases pertaining to the deal struck between the retail giant and were pending before the and the





ALSO READ: Amazon integrates Pantry with Fresh in India; provide groceries in 2 hrs

argued before the tribunal that the emergency arbitrator’s order barred from taking any step to dispose of assets. But, the observed that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had approved the amalgamation deal of and after the arbitrator’s order.

Reliance group entities, too, have moved an application before the NCLT, seeking its go-ahead for the deal. In August 2020, Future Group had struck a $3.4-billion asset sale deal with

Amazon has already moved the challenging the order that stayed the implementation of status quo direction passed by a single-judge Bench.