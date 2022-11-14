JUST IN
Big shoes to fill for footwear firms as near-term margin worries bite
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
Big shoes to fill for footwear firms as near-term margin worries bite

Relaxo lags behind peers in the quarter, given demand weakness, price cuts, and higher input costs

leather and footwear industry | Footwear manufacturers | Metro Brands

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

IPO-bound Metro Brands aims to utilise Rs 250 cr for store expansion
Metro Brands on the other hand posted better numbers than Relaxo with revenue growth of 47 per cent led by higher selling prices

Results for listed footwear makers in the July-September quarter were a mixed bag. While revenue growth for most of the bigger players was strong, margins were weighed down by raw material costs, advertising expenses, and volume pressures.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:01 IST

