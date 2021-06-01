Need better containment strategy, ramping up of infra: Dharminder Nagar

The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic began on a grim note for Paras Hospital founder Dharminder Nagar. The first employee to succumb in the pandemic was his tea boy who’d worked with him closely for almost a decade and was only in his early 30s.

A daily presence, his passing felt like a personal loss to Nagar although they were a world apart in many ways. At the time, the disease was a new, unknown and dreaded animal, and the hospital’s staff, nurses and even doctors were wary of treating patients. For a while Nagar found it difficult to “get anyone to the hospital ...