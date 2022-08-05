JUST IN
IBS Software to provide passenger service systems for Jet Airways
India's Pine Labs eyes $4-5 bn in monthly payments from new business
Edtech firms LEAD School, Vedantu lay off nearly 100 workers each
Apple may ship iPhone 14 simultaneously from India, China factories
Tata Motors aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, says VP
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Ericsson, Nokia scale up operations as firms gear up for 5G launch
Why Zomato's pre-public offer investors are rushing to the exit door
Streaming company SoundCloud announces 20% layoff of workforce
Inflation in Netherlands above 10% for first time since 1975: CBS
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q1 profit rises to Rs 126 crore, revenue up 50%
Business Standard

Need to boost manufacturing to create jobs, says Anand Mahindra

"Only 40 per cent of the labour force that is capable of working is actually working or looking for work. The biggest sufferers are youth and women," said Mahindra.

Topics
Anand Mahindra | Mahindra Group | job creation

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday said there is a need to boost manufacturing to create jobs on a mass scale and take advantage of the global factors that are moving in India's favour.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 76th annual general meeting here, Mahindra said that there are some gaps that need to be filled in to take full advantage of the opportunities arising out for the country.

"The most important of these (gaps) is jobless growth. The Indian unemployment rate is hovering around 7-8 per cent, according to CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy). This is because job growth has not kept pace with GDP growth.

"Only 40 per cent of the labour force that is capable of working is actually working or looking for work. The biggest sufferers are youth and women," said Mahindra.

The country's unemployment rate in July fell to 6.80 per cent, the lowest level in the last six months, amid rising agriculture activities during monsoon, according to the latest CMIE data.

The unemployment rate dropped to 6.80 per cent in July from 7.80 per cent in June, as per the CMIE data.

"With one of the largest youthful populations in the world, it's easy to imagine the potential for social unrest if jobs don't grow along with the youthful population," the Mahindra group chairman said.

"The government is trying to do its bit and has (also) announced plans to hire one million people in government jobs by 2023, given that the country has a 900 million strong workforce, there's a lot more to do," Mahindra said.

According to him, in the private sector, job creation is happening mainly at the lower end of the gig economy, which is not "enough".

"To create jobs on a mass scale and to take advantage of the global factors that are moving in our favour, we must boost manufacturing. Even more important than large conglomerates are MSMEs that can take advantage of the trend toward localisation of manufacturing and the use of technology to create the scale," Mahindra said.

Mahindra said in the US, 90 per cent of new businesses are mom-and-pop shops and while their investment may not be huge, they create 67 per cent of new jobs in the country.

"In India, too, taken together, MSMEs can be a spine for growth. Even though inflation is a concern, from the business angle, it can nevertheless provide a minimum threshold of returns on productive assets," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Anand Mahindra

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 19:02 IST

`
.