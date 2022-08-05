JUST IN
Tata Motors aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, says VP
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Ericsson, Nokia scale up operations as firms gear up for 5G launch
Why Zomato's pre-public offer investors are rushing to the exit door
Streaming company SoundCloud announces 20% layoff of workforce
Inflation in Netherlands above 10% for first time since 1975: CBS
HDFC Ltd secures $1.1 bn syndicated social loan for affordable housing
Adani buys Macquarie Infra's toll roads in Andhra, Gujarat for Rs 3,110 cr
NHAI violated contract sanctity, gave concessionaires undue perks: CAG
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Motors aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, says VP
Business Standard

Apple may ship iPhone 14 simultaneously from India, China factories

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, a prominent analyst said on Friday.

Topics
Apple  | iPhone | China

IANS  |  New Delhi 

iPhone, Apple

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, a prominent analyst said on Friday.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it is an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," Kuo wrote on Twitter.

"It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," he added.

Recently, a report said that the tech giant sold over 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year).

Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were 'Make in India' devices.

Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

The iPhone 14 lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the top of the pick. The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

--IANS

vc/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 13:55 IST

`
.