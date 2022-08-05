Apple may ship iPhone 14 simultaneously from India, China factories

Tech giant is likely planning to ship its next-generation 14 simultaneously from factories in and India, a prominent analyst said on Friday.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates Foxconn's production site in will ship the new 6.1-inch 14 almost simultaneously with for the first time in the second half of 2022 ( being one quarter or more behind in the past).

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it is an important milestone for in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," Kuo wrote on Twitter.

"It implies that is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," he added.

Recently, a report said that the tech giant sold over 1.2 million iPhones in in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year).

Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were 'Make in India' devices.

Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

The iPhone 14 lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the top of the pick. The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

--IANS

vc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)