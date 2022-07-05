Unemployment rate rises to 7.8% in June with loss of 13 mn jobs: CMIE

-
ALSO READ
Experts not convinced about CMIE's unemployment data for April
Haryana's unemployment rate the highest in India, shows analysis
India's jobless rate falls to 7.6% in March from 8.1% a month earlier: CMIE
India adds 8.8 mn new jobs in April; yet inadequate to meet demand: CMIE
India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57%, lowest since March 2021: CMIE
-
The country's unemployment rate has shot up at 7.80 per cent in June with the loss of 13 million jobs, mainly in the agriculture sector, according to the data released by economic think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
The massive fall in number of jobs last month was triggered by higher unemployment rate in rural areas, which went up to 8.03 per cent from 6.62 per cent in May. In urban areas, it was slightly better at 7.30 per cent compared to 7.12 per cent recorded in May, according to the CMIE data.
"This is the biggest fall in employment during a non-lockdown month. This is basically a rural phenomenon and seasonal. However, this is a seasonal phase when there is a lull in agricultural activities in rural areas and it is most likely to be reversed in July when the sowing begins," CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI over a telephonic conversation.
He said, while 13 million lost jobs during the reporting month, the count of the unemployed increased by only 3 million.
The rest exited the labour markets as the labour force shrunk by 10 million, he added.
Vyas further said the fall was located mainly in the informal markets and it is possible that this is largely a labour migration issue and not an economic malaise.
"It is worrisome that such large swathes of labour are so vulnerable to the vagaries of the monsoon," he stated.
He said, the other worrisome data point is that June 2022 saw a fall of 2.5 million jobs among salaried employees.
"June also exposed the growing vulnerability of salaried jobs. The government shrunk the demand for armed personnel and opportunities in private equity-funded new-world jobs also started to shrink. The rain god cannot save these jobs. The economy needs to grow at a faster pace than it may in the near future to save and generate such jobs," he added.
The highest rate of unemployment was witnessed in Haryana at 30.6 per cent followed by Rajasthat at 29.8 per cent, Assam at 17.2 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 17.2 per cent, Bihar at 14 per cent, the data stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU