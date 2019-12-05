Nestle India prepares the ground as HUL-GSK Consumer merger nears

Consumer goods major Nestlé India is preparing to take on rival Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in health food drinks as the merger of GSK Consumer Healthcare into the latter nears.

The relaunch of Milo, Nestlé’s global malted beverage brand, in August, said industry sources, had received positive feedback and the company could launch more variants as HUL steps on the gas with Horlicks and Boost, brands it will acquire after the merger. Last month, HUL had indicated in a stock market disclosure that it had received approval from the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law ...