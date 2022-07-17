Netflix is in rough shape. Q2 earnings will determine its future: Report

-
Netflix, once a darling of Wall Street, is suddenly on the ropes, media reports said.
The streaming giant will report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and it's shaping up to be one of the most consequential moments in the 25-year history of the company, CNN reported
Netflix is having a terrible year. In April, the company reported that it had lost subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 -- the first time that had happened in any quarter for more than a decade. Netflixs stock subsequently burst into flames, it's currently down about 70 per cent so far this year, wiping out billions of dollars in market value, and the company laid off hundreds of employees.
The loss of subscribers wasn't the only problem that caused Netflix's world to be turned upside down.A weak outlook for the second quarter shocked investors: Netflix predicted it would lose another 2 million in the spring, CNN reported.
Whatever happens Tuesday could reshape the future of the company as well as the entire streaming sector. As goes Netflix, so goes streaming.
"There will be hell to pay if they report a number that is significantly higher than the 2 million loss being thrown around," Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at Magid, told CNN Business.
Netflix is pinning its hopes on potential saviour: advertising.
The company announced Wednesday that it will partner with Microsoft on a new, cheaper ad-supported subscription plan. Despite Reed Hastings, Netflix's CEO, being allergic to the idea for years, advertising is now a major part of Netflix's plans to boost revenue going forward. The new tier will reportedly come before the end of 2022, but Netflix admits its nascent ad business is in its "very early days."
The company is also focusing on clamping down on password sharing and focusing on creating compelling content to help turn the tide.
But will any of that matter if Tuesday's numbers are so lacklustre that Wall Street fully turns its back on Netflix?
"Once Netflix becomes heavily undervalued by the market, all bets are off," Hare said, CNN reported.
--IANS
san/
