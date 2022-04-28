TMS Ep160: LIC IPO valuation, Netflix, April F&O expiry, India-EU TTC

Life Insurance Corporation’s much-awaited IPO is finally opening on May 4. But much like the initial euphoria around it, its size also looks diminished. Its current valuation is now Rs 6lakh crore, less than half of the expected value of around Rs 13lakh crore. Three years ago, the government had faced backlash for underpricing the IRCTC IPO. So is the government undervaluing another state-run behemoth? Or has it taken this call after due diligence? may well attract a fresh wave of investors into the markets. Something similar had happened with OTT platforms during the lockdown, when people of all ages turned to it. In 2020, had added 36 million subscribers.

But the streaming giant saw its customer base shrink by 200,000 during the January-March quarter. And it has projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current quarter. is now mulling a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. What it would mean for it and for the Indian OTT ecosystem? After Netflix, let us move on to markets. It has been a rollercoaster ride for investors during the April F&O series, with bears having the slight edge. Will they triumph? Or will the bulls fight back today? Russia-Ukraine war is not just shaping the markets. It is forging ties between countries too. India and the European Union (EU) agreed to establish a Trade and Technology Council early this week. What it is and what both the sides will gain from it, listen to this episode of the podcast to know.