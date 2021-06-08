New business premium of life insurance firms declines 5.5% in May

As many as 24 life insurers reported a 5.5 per cent decline in new business premium (NBP) in May, compared to the same period last year.

Life insurers amassed in May NBP to the tune of Rs 12,976.99 crore compared to Rs 13,739 crore last year in the same month.

The drop in NBP in May comes after an increase seen in April credited to the low base of last year. In April, the NBP of life insurers was up 44.76 per cent.

NBP is the premium acquired from new policies for a particular year.

Private insurers’ NBP jumped 14 per cent in May, while state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a decline of 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis (YoY).

The jump seen by in their NBP in May 2021, despite lockdown in most parts of the country, could be because of the low base. NBP of 23 private life insurers in May 2021 totaled Rs 4,029.35 crore compared to Rs 3,527.48 crore in May 2020, when the entire country was under a strict lockdown to check the spread of the virus (first wave). In May 2019 (pre-covid period), the NBP of totaled Rs 4,917.34 crore.

LIC’s NBP, on the other hand, was even lower than what it had amassed last year, during a nationwide lockdown in the country. In May 2021, LIC’s NBP totaled Rs 8,947.64 crore compared to Rs 10,211.53 crore in May 2020. In May 2019, had collected NBP to the tune of Rs 13,496.68 crore.

Among top private life insurers, HDFC Life, Max Life, and Bajaj Life have reported high double-digit YoY growth in NBP in May 2021 while SBI Life saw a marginal YoY rise in NBP but ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw its NBP decline 3.92 per cent YoY.

“May numbers have seen an impact. I will be surprised if there is any significant growth in May compared to the year-ago period despite the fact there was a strict lockdown back then. If there is any growth, that would be because the risk perception is higher among consum­ers. Hopefully, things will improve in June,” said Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, in an interview to 'Business Standard' on June 2.

In the financial year (FY22) so far, NBP saw a 33.53 per cent YoY growth to Rs 8,911.38 crore, compared to Rs 6,673.58 crore in the same period last year. LIC, on the other hand, saw its NBP rise only 0.08 per cent to Rs 13,804. 4 crore. Overall, the industry saw an 11 per cent YoY growth in NBP to Rs 22,715.78 crore. In the same period last year (FY21), the NBP of life insurers totaled Rs 20,466.76 crore while in FY20 (till May) insurers had amassed NBP to the tune of Rs 28,395. 89 crore.