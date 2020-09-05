New Coca-Cola India head Sanket Ray has a task cut out for him

By the turn of the year, Sanket Ray, the chief operating officer of Coca-Cola China, will occupy the corner cabin at Coke’s office located in the swanky One Horizon Center in Gurugram. Ray, who is in his late-40s, will be one of the youngest presidents of the entity in recent times, when he takes over from T Krishnakumar (KK), president of Coca-Cola’s India and South­west Asia unit, on January 1, 2021.

Ray’s elevation comes with both big challenges and opportunities. Unlike his predecessor, Ray will head a unit that is strategically more important to the ...