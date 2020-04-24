New products to cover pandemics are the need of the hour: GIC Re chief

The largest reinsurer in the country, General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re), does not expect a spike in claim payments from obligatory cessions due to Covid-19, despite the rapid increase in the number of cases.

Devesh Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of GIC Re, in an interview with Subrata Panda talks about the impact of covid-19 on GIC Re, increase in rates in the property segment, changes they have made to cut losses in the crop segment and the need for products to cover pandemics. Q: What will be the impact of the Covid-19-driven spike in heath claims be on GIC ...